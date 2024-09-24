Bryan Danielson's Wife Brie Bella Reveals Kids' Reaction To 'Bloody' All In World Championship Match
On yesterday's episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan Danielson's wife Brie Bella discussed Danielson's World Championship win at AEW All In back in late August.
Danielson's kids, Birdie and Buddy, sat front row, getting an up-close-and personal view of the bloody match. And despite the graphic scene, Brie shared the kids simply believed it was ketchup.
Brie details Birdie reaction to the match, saying:
Birdie cried when she got yelled at, and also just seeing Bryan bleeding. Now, my kids thought it was ketchup. That's still to this day what they think, that he squeezed ketchup on his head. But so I had to whisper in her ear during his match, like, baby, this is fake. They're acting...
She continues, adding that Buddy just laughed the whole time.
Buddy, on the other hand, was like laughing at times. I'm like, oh, I hope the camera's not on him because he's laughing at people getting kicked and hit.
Danielson's triumph at All In was the culmination of an incredible career journey, and Brie explains there is nobody more deserving of the title.
I was so happy for him. I'm like, if there's one person in this industry that deserves this, it's him. Because he's given so much ... I was asking him that night, I'm like, you must feel like so good. You must be on cloud nine right now, because the kids look at you like, whoa, like you're Superman.
