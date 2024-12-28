Cody Rhodes To Defend Title Against Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens again at the Royal Rumble. This time, the rivals will compete for the title in a Ladder Match. The match was made official on this week's episode of Smackdown.
Owens and Rhodes have become bitter rivals on the Smackdown brand throughout 2024. While they started the year on the same page, their relationship has deteriorated since Owens became a challenger to Rhodes.
Owens first challenged Rhodes for the title this year at Bash In Berlin in August. He challenged Rhodes again earlier this month in the main event of the relaunched Saturday Night's Main Event. Once again, Rhodes won that match and successfully retained the championship.
Owens has been unhinged since that loss. After the match, he took Rhodes out with a vicious package piledriver. Rhodes returned to Smackdown and demanded the ladder match with Owens to finally settle their score.
Prior to taking out Rhodes, Owens was responsible for putting Randy Orton on the shelf with a neck injury. Owens and Orton were former partners, but Owens turned on him and dropped him with a piledriver as well.
This year's Royal Rumble will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Other announced matches for the show include both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards
WWE SmackDown Moving To Three Hours In January
WWE Rumors: Creative Team Rejecting Rumored Opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 41