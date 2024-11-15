Did John Cena Tease A Dream Match With Stone Cold Steve Austin?
Did John Cena tease a dream match with WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin? Maybe.
Cena has always been cryptic with his Instagram posts, but on Friday, the 16-time world champion sent the rumor mill ablaze with a reference to The Rattlesnake.
Stone Cold Steve Austin last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 38. He was a guest on the Kevin Owens Show at the event and ended up working an impromptu match against Owens. Austin was victorious.
This week, WWE announced that John Cena would be entering the 2025 Royal Rumble. 2025 will be Cena's last year of in-ring competition. WWE has made a big deal about Cena's last run, which will likely include a match at WrestleMania.
The post teases a potential match with Austin, but it also signals that Cena is on the hunt to catch Austin in Royal Rumble match victories. Austin is the only man to win the match three times. Cena won the match as a surprise entrant in 2008 and then again in 2013. After the 2013 victory, Cena went on to defeat The Rock and win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29.
Austin and Cena have never wrestled a match against one another. In an interview with Ryan Satin in 2023, Austin said it would have been great to work with Cena.
"Working with him would have been a real highlight, and I've had a bunch of highlights," Austin said. "It would have been a real special thing. There is something about John. People are so invested in his matches. He's a very special talent."
The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE takes place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday February 1.
