Dominik Mysterio Names The Four Wrestlers He'd Want Beside Him In A Bar Fight
Would anyone in WWE want to help out Dominik Mysterio in bar fight? Unlikely, but Dominik knows exactly who he'd pick to line up with if the situation ever called for it.
During an interview with the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Mysterio was asked about which four wrestlers he'd pick to join him in a bar fight. The most interesting name? Eddie Guerrero.
"First one, Eddie," Mysterio said. "I'm gonna throw Eddie in there. Number two? Bronson Reed. I feel like that's one of my boys in the back. He's a big chicken tender guy, so I'm trying to lure him in. He'd have my back ... I'd hate to say his name, but I feel like I'd have to throw him here just because I've hung around him for way too long and heard his stories. He's a crazy MF'er, but if s**t hit the fan, he'd find a way to make it out of there somehow, someway -- and that's Damian Priest. The last one? I'm going to go with Jacob Fatu."
Dominik Mysterio has been a fixture of WWE Raw on television since his debut match inside of the ThunderDome at Summerslam in 2020.
He joined The Judgment Day faction in September of 2022 and feuded with his father, Rey Mysterio, until WrestleMania 39.
Dominik Mysterio is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and NXT North American Champion. Currently, he's aligned with Liv Morgan who will be facing Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at the first episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6.
