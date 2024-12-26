Dominik Mysterio On The Death Of Eddie Guerrero
Eddie Guerrero's death in 2005 was a tragic moment for wrestling fans. An active wrestler at the time, Guererro died of heart failure due to years of alcohol and drug abuse.
Dominik Mysterio's connection to Guerrero goes back to when he was a child with his father, Rey Mysterio, and Guerrero being close friends. He was even involved in a WWE segment when he was just eight year old, a ladder match that centered around a feud over his custody between Guerrero and Mysterio. A match his father won.
Now, "Dirty" Dom has spoken out about Guerrero's passing. Appearing on No Contest Wrestling, Mysterio said:
I was still young at the time... I don't remember showing emotion as a kid unless I was like physically hurt... I always kept to myself. So I remember when we're watching at home when Eddie had passed, and the video package that they played with the Three Doors Down song, and I just remember crying as a kid watching this. Remembering him, and just what he had done with me, and just everything that like we had gone through and that angle, you know? So I remember that as a wrestling fan, because I knew I wasn't gonna see him again.
Mysterio added:
I get to appreciate his work so much more now. Because I’m living through it, trying to honor it, and just looking at his matches and seeing how good he was. It makes me appreciate so much more the time I did get to spend with him.
