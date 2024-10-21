Donald Trump Asked Who WWE's Biggest Stars Are. Here's Who The Undertaker Named.
Donald Trump and WWE have a history together.
Back at WrestleMania 4 and 5, Trump hosted WWE's annual marquee event at his Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Following those events, Trump appeared as a guest at WrestleMania 7 in Los Angeles and WrestleMania 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Three years later at WrestleMania 23, Trump participated in a Battle of the Billionaires match where his charge Bobby Lashley defeated VInce McMahon's charge Umaga. The conclusion ended with Trump helping shave the head of McMahon per the stipulation of the match. The event drew the biggest pay-per-view buy rate in WWE history at 1.2 million buys. Then in 2013 before WrestleMania 29, Trump was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.
Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, Trump, who is looking for his second term in the White House, went on The Undertaker's podcast "Six Feet Under With Mark Calloway". Trump asked Calloway who are currently the biggest stars in WWE.
"We are kinda getting into an era again," Calloway told Trump. "We kind of had a turnover where my generation moved out."
"Right," Trump interrupted.
"But we've got guys like Roman Reigns, who just had an incredible title reign," Calloway said. "We've got another young guy by the name of Gunther, who's gunna be really special. Cody Rhodes is out there, the son of Dusty Rhodes."
"Oh good," Trump said.
"The business itself is in a really, really good spot," said Calloway.
Rhodes, the WWE Undisputed Champion, and Gunther, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion will meet at Crown Jewel on Saturday, Nov. 2. Neither man's belt will be at stake but the winner will leave with the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.