Wrestling On FanNation

Exclusive First Look: Cold Open For Tonight's WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere

Get a first look at the never-ending story of WWE as Monday Night Raw makes it's monumental transition to Netflix.

Rick Ucchino

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battle in Tribal Combat
Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battle in Tribal Combat / WWE.com

Over 16,000 fans are expected to pack the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California tonight for an absolutely stacked Raw on Netflix premiere.

It's a monumental night in WWE's history as the company's flagship program makes the transition from linear television to the homes and smart devices of 282.7 million Netflix subscribers across the globe.

Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is kicking off the Netflix era tonight with a card that is truly worthy of a Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso are all in action tonight. John Cena, The Rock, Logan Paul, Hulk Hogan and Goldberg are all expected to make appearances as well.

The Takedown on SI has obtained an exclusive first look at tonight's cold open. A goosebump inducing video package narrated by Triple H himself:

It's certainly shaping up to be a special night in WWE history. Anything could happen as the road to WrestleMania 41 officially kicks-off tonight on Netflix.

WWE Raw on Netflix Match Card:

  • CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
  • Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat
  • Drew McIntyre vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso
  • Liv Morgan defends her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley
  • Logan Paul debuts as newest member of the Raw roster
  • John Cena kicks-off his 2025 retirement tour

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/06/24): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How to Watch & More

The Rock Confirms His Status For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Monday Night

Becky Lynch's Return & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

Netflix Reveals What Viewership Success Looks Like For WWE Raw

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE