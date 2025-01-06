Exclusive First Look: Cold Open For Tonight's WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
Over 16,000 fans are expected to pack the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California tonight for an absolutely stacked Raw on Netflix premiere.
It's a monumental night in WWE's history as the company's flagship program makes the transition from linear television to the homes and smart devices of 282.7 million Netflix subscribers across the globe.
Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is kicking off the Netflix era tonight with a card that is truly worthy of a Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso are all in action tonight. John Cena, The Rock, Logan Paul, Hulk Hogan and Goldberg are all expected to make appearances as well.
The Takedown on SI has obtained an exclusive first look at tonight's cold open. A goosebump inducing video package narrated by Triple H himself:
It's certainly shaping up to be a special night in WWE history. Anything could happen as the road to WrestleMania 41 officially kicks-off tonight on Netflix.
WWE Raw on Netflix Match Card:
- CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
- Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat
- Drew McIntyre vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso
- Liv Morgan defends her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley
- Logan Paul debuts as newest member of the Raw roster
- John Cena kicks-off his 2025 retirement tour
