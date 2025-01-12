Former WWE Superstar Melina Is Safe Following L.A. Wildfires Disappearance
The wildfires in L.A. have been called devastating, tragic, and even apocalyptic. There is little doubt it is all of those things and more.
Wrestling fans grew worried this week when former WWE Superstar Melina Perez was unresponsive when family and friends attempted to reach her amidst flames consuming her California hometown.
On Saturday (January 11) night, X account A Matter of Pride Wrestling posted an urgent call to action. "We’re deeply concerned as WWE Legend Melina has been unresponsive amidst the troubling events unfolding in Los Angeles. If anyone has seen or heard from her, please report her safe. Any information helps."
Several X accounts and media organizations like FOX Sports picked up on the story. They reposted A Matter of Pride Wrestling's call for help, asking the pro wrestling community to band together to search for Melina. On Sunday (January 12) A Matter of Pride Wrestling announced that Melina had finally been reported as safe.
We’re relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us.- A Matter of Pride Wrestling, X
On Thursday (January 9) WWE Superstar Bayley posted a link to Pasadena Humane, an organization helping the L.A. community that is currently accepting donations in the wake of the devastating wildfires.
WWE has also teamed up with the American Red Cross to field donations to help those affected by the L.A. wildfires. Visit wwe.me/redcross to donate.
The Takedown's thoughts and prayers are with all those affected in the Southern California community.
