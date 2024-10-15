Janel Grant Submits New Filing In Vince McMahon Lawsuit
In a new legal filing this morning, attorneys for Janel Grant submitted a filing against a physician they claim medicated her against her will and a physical therapist who participated in the sexual abuse with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
In an email received by The Takedown on SI this morning, attorneys for Ms. Grant submitted a filing against Dr. Carlon Colker, a physician who attorneys claim treats WWE talent and employees, as well as his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc. Attorneys for Ms. Grant claim that Mr. McMahon sent Ms. Grant to this clinic, and that Ms. Grant was sexually abused by a yet unnamed physical therapist. The filing states that Dr. Colker "repeatedly medicated Ms. Grant with unknown substances, including intravenously."
Ms. Grant’s counsel is requesting that Dr. Colker and the clinic release all medical records related to her, as well as any communications Dr. Colker and Mr. McMahon may have had.
Ann Callis, Janel’s Grant counsel, released a statement in conjunction with the email:
“Imagine being at your most vulnerable, and the doctor you are told to see only makes you feel worse. Our filing today makes clear that Dr. Colker violated ethical and medical standards when he injected unknown substances into Janel’s body and directed her to take unlabeled pills while dismissing her basic questions about those drugs. Peak Wellness owes Janel Grant answers and the clinic’s secrecy and evasion must come to an end.”
Ms. Grant’s attorneys have requested the following information from Peak Wellness:
• Ms. Grant’s electronic medical records, including all associated metadata;
• Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness’ recordkeeping and billing procedures;
• Payment records relating to Ms. Grant;
• Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness’ payment arrangements with McMahon and/or WWE;
• The purpose of Ms. Grant’s prescribed treatments;
• The substance of Ms. Grant’s prescribed treatments;
• Any communications between Dr. Colker and McMahon relating to Ms. Grant; and
• Dr. Colker’s involvement in recommending Ms. Grant’s attorney for negotiation of the purported non-disclosure agreement.
According to the email, Ms. Grant's attorneys filed a bill of discovery against Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness, requesting access to her full electronic medical and billing records as well as all communications between Mr. McMahon and Dr. Colker. After this filing, Mr. McMahon and Dr. Colker filed separate motions in attempt to block this filing. Mr. McMahon's request was denied by the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on August 6, 2024.
Dr. Colker withdrew his defamation complaint against Ms. Grant in September.
Ms. Grant, who worked for WWE between 2019 and 2022, filed her lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE on January 25th. McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the company created after the corporate merger of WWE and UFC, on January 26th, one day after Grant’s lawsuit was filed.
Mr. McMahon has denied all allegations. Mr. Laurinaitis, through counsel, has denied all wrongdoing and stated he was also a victim. Attorneys for Mr. McMahon have not responded to request for comment on this filing as of press time, however we will update this piece if and when comment is received.
This is a developing story.
Recommended
Janel Grant's Reps Publish List Of 'Vince McMahon And WWE's Toxic Culture'
Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary 'Mr. McMahon': Full Breakdown & Coverage Guide
Why Didn't Janel Grant Participate In Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary?