Jim Ross Says Ricky Starks Has A Unique Personality Following WWE NXT Debut
Former AEW star Ricky Starks made the jump to WWE just a day after being officially released from his previous home, sending the wrestling world buzzing almost immediately.
Starks appeared on the Feb. 11 edition of WWE NXT, cutting a promo in the crowd (though his name was not referenced). His debut has caught the attention of several wrestling legends, including WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross.
Ross took to his podcast "Grilling JR" this week to discuss Starks' debut, noting he does have something special about him.
"I don't know if he'll be the next Shawn Michaels at his size, but he has a unique future. He's got a big personality, so hopefully, he'll do well and live his dream," Ross said.
"It seems like the dream for a lot of talents is to make it to WWE and call it a day. That's not where it ends, that's where it begins," he continued. "So, I saw the episode of NXT last night and was surprised to see Ricky Starks. I don't know how he's going to do. He's got a high opinion of himself, and he's got a lot of abilities. There's no doubt about that. So we'll see how it works out for him. It's never easy to get over, and hopefully, he can get over and stay over as a top star. It remains to be seen. Let's see how it goes."
Starks was not the only former AEW wrestler granted his release, as Malakai Black and Miro also departed the company this week.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
