Kevin Owens Turns Heel After WWE Bad Blood Goes Off Air [VIDEO]
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event at WWE Bad Blood tonight. And just when everyone thought The Rock's surprise appearance would be the final twist of the night, everyone was wrong.
There was one more shocking moment in store.
Outside the Arena after the event, fans captured footage of Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes in a heated argument. The argument escalated when Owens suddenly attacked Rhodes before speeding off in his luxury car.
Watch what happens below.
Another view of the attack.
The tension between Rhodes and Owens has been a focal point in their ongoing storyline, with Owens' history of turning heel seemingly being played up at every opportunity.
Now, it seems the moment has finally arrived.
