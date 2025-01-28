Logan Paul To Fight Brother Jake Paul Weeks Before WWE WrestleMania 41
Logan and Jake Paul successfully pivoted from internet celebrities to the combat sports world individually. Now, they're set to come together for a blockbuster bout ahead of WrestleMania 41.
The two brothers are set for a boxing match on March 27, though details beyond that are not yet clear at this time. The event will stream on Max, ironically, the streaming home for AEW.
Logan announced the event in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
Jake told fans it would be "the moment you've waited a decade for," while revealing the poster for the fight. His brother would also echo the sentiment in a post immediately after.
MORE: Logan Paul Challenges Bad Bunny To Future WWE Match
Jake holds an 11-1 professional fighting record currently, having most recently defeated Mike Tyson in a widely panned exhibition bout. Logan, meanwhile, has only two fights to his name and holds a 1-1 record. He most recently competed against Dillon Danis in 2023, winning in six rounds via disqualification.
The former WWE United States Champion Logan is set to be a part of the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view this weekend and is likely to be on the WrestleMania 41 card less than a month later. His creative direction for the show hasn't yet been revealed, though he was moved to Monday Night Raw ahead of the WWE on Netflix premiere.
Logan made some noise when he responded to Jake's challenger Tyson by hurling an insult his way. The WWE Superstar also recently called out Bad Bunny, challenging him to a future match in the company.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Kurt Angle Was Disappointed John Cena Wasn't His WWE Retirement Match
WWE Raw on Netflix Results [1/27/25]: Sami Zayn Loses Main Event; Helluva Kicks Cody Rhodes
WWE 2K25 Reveals Roman Reigns As Video Game Cover Star [Photo]
WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats & More A&E Programming To Debut in February