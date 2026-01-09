Major WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Ahead Of Potential Return

A big return is on the cards during tonight's episode of SmackDown, which takes place this afternoon in Berlin, Germany.

Fightful Select are reporting that Jacob Fatu is backstage at the show, which is emanating from the Uber Arena in the German capital.

Jacob Fatu | IMAGO/MediaPunch

Jacob Fatu has been out of action for months

Fatu has been out of action since October, having been sidelined with a non-wrestling-related dental injury. The issue has required the former United States Champion to receive dental work, which paused a major push Fatu was set to receive through the back end of 2025.

Plans had been in place for Fatu to feud with Drew McIntyre before the dental injury put the Samoan Werewolf on the shelf. McIntyre, meanwhile, has been embroiled in a lengthy, personal feud with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

The rivalry has seen the Glaswegian lose to The American Nightmare twice, with the pair putting the feud to bed tonight in Germany in a Three Stages of Hell match (first fall is a regular match, second is a falls count anywhere bout and the third, if needed, will be held inside a steel cage).

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes | WWE

With Fatu being written off television after being attacked by a mystery assailant, many have suspected that McIntyre will be revealed as the person responsible, which could play into tonight's huge title match between the former WWE Champion and Rhodes.

Fatu reportedly set for a huge 2026

Ever since he arrived in WWE in the spring of 2024, Fatu has been positioned as a major player on the main roster, both as a heel and a babyface. When he broke from Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline last year, it was expected Fatu would be pushed towards the main event scene after losing the US Title to Solo.

A feud with McIntyre was expected to be the next step in this push, but it was derailed by Fatu's dental injury. However, multiple reports have since stated that no plans have been changed with regards to Fatu having the proverbial rocket strapped to his back, and 2026 is still expected to be a banner year for the Samoan Werewolf.

SmackDown moving to three hours in 2026 means more new main event players need to be established, and with Bron Breakker, Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio all set for a pretty major 12 months over on Raw, Fatu is expected to fill a similar role over on the blue brand.

However, who's to say that Fatu is returning with his eyes set on McIntyre? Maybe a certain bleached blonde nightmare was to the one who put the former United States Champion out of action back in October?

We could be in for an afternoon of major proportions in Berlin today.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Report Hints At Possible Major Creative Shakeup On SmackDown Tonight

WWE SmackDown Preview (1/9/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

New Exhibits And Ticket Info Announced For WWE World Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Latest Chatter On Chris Jericho's WWE Return And Possible Pit Stop Along The Way