Netflix Promotional Video Confirms New Behind-The-Scenes WWE Series
Back in October, we reported that WWE and Netflix would be expanding their partnership by launching a brand new behind-the scenes documentary series.
WWE CEO, Nick Khan, revealed the news while speaking at the University of Southern California Next Level Sports Conference, although no additional details were provided at that time or since.
Fast forward to earlier today, Netflix unveiled a promotional video spotlighting upcoming new series on the platform. In the tweet accompanying the video, Netflix highlights the new WWE project, featuring clips of Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley with the text "WWE New Behind The Scenes Series" displayed.
Although the clips themselves aren't behind-the-scenes footage, this marks the first official mention and confirmation of the project's existence by Netflix since Khan’s reveal in October.
WWE Raw will debut on Netflix on January 6th from the Intuit Dome in California. The show will mark the return of John Cena as he kicks off his retirement tour, and current confirmed matches include Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match, Seth Rollins vs CM Punk, and Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Rapper Travis Scott is also due to appear.
