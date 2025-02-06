Nikki Bella Teases Major Return After WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made her shock in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble this past weekend.
Entering at number 30, Bella lasted three minutes, eliminating Bayley before being eliminated by Nia Jax. It was Bella's first match since 2022.
In an interview with Jackie Redmond after the match, Bella said:
“It's crazy. The crowd just gets you right back into who you are out there. What I sometimes have to be careful of is that I almost want to go into ultimate heel Nikki mode because it's where I thrive. It gives me very Bambi vibes. You try not to get emotional because it's been so long. I love my WWE Universe family. I love my family back here. When you hear the crowd react like that, you're just like, ‘Oh my Gosh.' It gives you all the feels"- Nikki Bella
This morning the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show dropped, and Bella has commented on her WWE future, saying:
"Is this a one-off or is she here to stay? Keep tuning in. You will see another 'Fearless' Nikki appearance, sooner than later, that is for sure. I'm definitely doing more than what I just did on Saturday."- Nikki Bella
MORE: Top Merch Sellers For 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Nikki also teased the return of sister Brie, adding:
"Hopefully, Brie Mode will be by my side soon. More on that to come."- Nikki Bella
Will WWE fans see the duo back in the ring together soon?
