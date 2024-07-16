Rhea Ripley Makes SummerSlam Challenge

Wrestling On FanNation

Rhea Ripley has spoken.

Ripley said he’d take care of Dom Mysterio later, but her focus was on Liv Morgan. She called Morgan to the ring, but Mysterio walked out instead. Mysterio attempted to apologize, which is when Morgan appeared on the video screen–and repeatedly mocked Ripley.

Ripley challenged Morgan for a Women’s World Championship bout at SummerSlam, and Morgan accepted. The segment ended with Ripley vowing to defeat Morgan, take her title, and end her career at SummerSlam.

