Scott Steiner's Son, Brock, Offered WWE NIL Deal
The Steiner family is proving to be a prolific brood these days.
Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, is currently tearing up the WWE ranks as Intercontinental Champion. Now, Scott Steiner's son, Brock Rechsteiner, has been offered a NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal by WWE.
Rechsteiner is currently a wide receiver at Jacksonville State University. In his collegiate career, he's caught 16 passes with two touchdowns. He's not an all-star stud, but he did enough to help Jacksonville reach the Cure Bowl during his most recent season.
MORE: Eric Bischoff Predicts Whether The Rock Will Participate In WrestleMania 41
The Big Bad Booty Daddy, whatever that means, was on Busted Open Radio this week and spoke about Triple H's offer despite bad blood in the past between WWE and Steiner.
“I left with a lot of hard feelings, but, at some point, you gotta let it be. You can’t be angry the whole time. You can’t hold a grudge. Plus, some people that you have a grudge against probably don’t even know anyways, and I didn’t want to screw up anything for [Bron], so I just buried the hatchet. Matter of fact, Hunter called me the other day, probably three weeks ago, and offered my boy an NIL Deal.”- Scott Steiner
Rechsteiner is 6'2", 225 pounds, and comes from wrestling royalty. The Steiner Brothers were once the greatest tag team in the world. They've held championships in WWE, WCW, NWA, and NJPW. Scott Steiner was also one of the last WCW World Champions.
