Seth Rollins Reveals What Makes His Marriage To Becky Lynch Work
Seth Rollins has opened up about his relationship with fellow wrestling superstar Becky Lynch.
Appearing on the most recent episode of the Jason Khalipa podcast, Rollins discussed his secret for making his marriage to Lynch work, and for him, it all comes down to communication.
I think that’s one of the, and I know that sounds so simple, but I think just being able to talk to each other, you know what I’m saying? If you have that communication, even if you have disagreements, as long as you can effectively communicate with each other, you’re going to be able to kind of work through most things.- Seth Rollins
Rollins goes on to discuss the time they spend together, noting that they generally spend more time together than the average couple because they work together.
We do spend a lot of time together, especially more than most couples, because most couples don’t work together. So I find that, you know, people with regular, non-wrestling jobs, they end up, you know, not seeing each other most of the week, right? They get the time at night, but it’s like getting dinner, getting the baby to bed or the kids set for the next day, whatever. And then you’re like, I need me time too. If you’ve got to go to the gym or you’ve got to do errands or whatever it is you’re doing. So we spend a ton of time together because we’re at work all the time doing the same job and, you know, we’re at home at the same time pretty much, you know, obviously there’s some like disparity, but we spend a lot of time together.- Seth Rollins
Rollins also notes that the key to avoiding arguments is simply staying in communication with each other, even if it's for 15-30 minutes at a time.
Honestly, and I don’t mean to brag, but we just don’t, we don’t fight about hardly anything... We just try to stay in communication. And we also like, we try to make sure that at night, when we do have that non-work, non-baby time, there’s like our time, which even if that’s just a half hour to sit and like have a conversation about how was your day or what did you… cause you know, even though we’re working together, we’re kind of like working adjacent as opposed to like working in unison, right? So like we’re doing different things or whatever. And so it’s just like checking in. How are you? You know, how was your day? How are you feeling like about everything? Like how’s life like? And even if that conversation, like I said, it’s 15 to 30 minutes, that’s like a kind of an emotional intimacy that I think keeps us on the same page.- Seth Rollins
Rollins' escalating fued with CM Punk is set to come to a head at WWE Raw's Netflix debut on January 6th. Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl about Lynch's WWE return, though she recently announced she was cast in Paramount+ series StarTrek: Starfleet Academy.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards
WWE Announces Newest Member Of Raw Roster During Star-Studded Netflix Kickoff Show