SPOILER: Update On Jade Cargill And The Women's Tag Team Championships
Update: SmackDown GM Nick Aldis made it official moments ago on SmackDown. Naomi will be filling in for Jade Cargill as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions moving forward. She and Bianca Belair will be defending the titles on next week's show.
WWE is set to film back-to-back episodes of Friday Night SmackDown tonight (12/13) at the XL Center in Hartford and Fightful Select is out with a major spoiler for next week's show.
Jade Cargill is reportedly set to miss significant time due to an undisclosed injury, and until now, there had been no word on what the future holds for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is now reporting that Naomi will be stepping in as Bianca Belair's new tag team partner. The pair will be defending the titles on next week's episode of SmackDown against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.
As of this writing it is still unclear just how long Jade Cargill is set to miss, but some outlets are reporting it could be up to a year before she's back in a WWE ring.
Cargill was written off of television just a few days ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, the victim of a mysterious attacker who had slammed her through a car windshield.
We here at The Takedown on SI wish Jade all the best with whatever it is she's going through at this time. We hope to see her back in the ring real soon.
