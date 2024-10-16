Update On Brock Lesnar's Rumored Return To WWE
Here comes the pain? Turns out, that's not very likely to happen any time soon.
Brock Lesnar has not wrestled for WWE since SummerSlam 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes at Ford Field in Detroit. Rumors about Lesnar potentially returning to the company flared up this week after 'The Beast' was referenced a couple of times on Monday Night Raw, but there appears to be very little substance to those rumblings according to Fightful Select.
Sean Ross Sapp says any reports that Lesnar was under consideration to be brought back to television were denied on a 'high level' within the company, although no word on the status of the former WWE Champion was given in any official capacity.
One source did tell Fightful, "There are no creative plans in place for Lesnar, and if conversations have occurred, we've not been briefed on that."
The Janel Grant lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE earlier this year inferred Lesnar's involvement, and one member of the creative team told Ross Sapp that it would be surprising to see Brock back in the fold amid an investigation into the accusations.
Prior to the lawsuit being filed, Lesnar was reportedly set for the 2024 Royal Rumble and a likely WrestleMania program with the now reigning World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. He was pulled immediately from all creative considerations when the suit went public days before the Rumble in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Fightful is also reporting that WWE has sought to remove Lesnar from the WWE 2K25 video game, reduce merchandise sales and limit his name being mentioned on television - except for situations where it could not be avoided.
