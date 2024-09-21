VIDEO: Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Face Off In Tense Video At Georgia Tech Football Stadium
Last night during Smackdown, WWE released an intense video featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, filmed at Georgia Tech's football stadium. It's a symbolic location for both wrestlers, with Reigns having played football there, and Rhodes' connection to the state through his father, Dusty Rhodes.
Multiple generations of my family have bled for this city, and in this city... This is your field, but this is my home.- Cody Rhodes
During the meeting, Rhodes made it clear that the alliance was strictly business, and questioned Reigns' honor and his ability to be a man of his word. Reigns then hit back, reminding Rhodes that he had everything to lose.
For the first time in a long time, there's no weight on my neck. It's on yours..- Roman Reigns
Rhodes later followed up on social media, posting "Let's see if you're a man of your word, @WWERomanReigns"
The video put the growing tension and fight over WWE supremacy between Rhodes and Reigns on full display. The meeting ended without a clear resolution, leaving fans to speculate on how things will play out at WWE Bad Blood.
