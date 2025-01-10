Vince McMahon Reaches Settlement With The SEC, Issues Statement
The case between the SEC and Vince McMahon is now closed.
Vince McMahon was accused by the SEC of violating federal laws when he settled his personal sexual conduct agreements with various women without informing WWE -- some women reportedly were employees of the company. The accusations were made against McMahon in 2022.
CNBC is reporting that per the settlement, McMahon was fined $400,000 and ordered to reimburse WWE $1.3 million. McMahon issued a statement on the settlement on Friday morning.
"The case is closed," McMahon's statement read. "Today ends nearly three years of investigation by different governmental agencies. There has been a great deal of speculation about what exactly the government was investigating and what the outcome would be. As today's resolution shows, much of that statement was misguided and misleading.
"In the end, there was never anything more to this than minor accounting errors with regard to some personal payments that I made several years ago while I was CEO of WWE. I'm thrilled that I can now put all this behind me."
The WWE Board of Directors investigation into these improper payments triggered McMahon's retirement from WWE in 2022. Coming out of these financial allegations came gross allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. McMahon is still embroiled in a federal investigation regarding those claims and a lawsuit brought on by one of his alleged victims, Janel Grant.
McMahon returned to WWE in 2023, but resigned from his position of Executive Chairman of TKO Group -- the WWE parent company -- after details of his relationship with Grant became public.
Currently, McMahon does not have any power or authority in WWE.
