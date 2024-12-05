Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Champion & Company Quarterback Cody Rhodes Names Locker Room Leaders

Cody Rhodes had high praise for Bayley and what she means to WWE during a recent interview.

Rick Ucchino

Cody Rhodes is ready for GUNTHER
Cody Rhodes is ready for GUNTHER / wwe.com

Cody Rhodes has leaned heavily into the analogy that if WWE were an NFL franchise, then he would be the starting quarterback. The number one guy leading this global media company, this iconic brand, into a new era of unprecedented prosperity.

The reigning WWE Champion loves to let the pigskin fly, so to speak, when it comes to comparing his beloved in-ring sport to the one battled out on the gridiron. Rhodes recently referred to WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque as the company's play callers.

Now, Cody has named his team captains.

During a recent appearance on Jazzy's World TV, the young host mentioned her affection for former WWE Women's Champion Bayley. Which prompted Rhodes to offer up some high praise for his fellow 2024 Royal Rumble winner.

“Here’s the thing I don’t think people know about Bayley, she’s probably the actual current locker room leader. Like if you got a captain, you know, the C on the jersey, it’s probably her and Randy Orton in terms of you need something done, ‘Hey, such and such doesn’t need to be late anymore. Hey, we need energy for this show.’ She’s the locker room leader, and she should be.”

Bayley has often been commended by her colleagues for her professionalism, demeanor and leadership behind the scenes. On numerous occasions she was referred to backstage as the MVP of the ThunderDome Era of WWE during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once again, the Role Model appears to be living up to her nickname.

