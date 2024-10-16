WWE NXT And Nascar Set For Major Crossover Next Week
WWE NXT and Nascar will crash head-on into one another for a major crossover next week on the CW Network.
On the show next week, the 2023 Xfinity Series Champion, Cole Custer, will be making a live appearnce. There is no word or indication from WWE regarding what Custer will specifically do on the show.
The NXT on CW brand sponsored Custer earlier this year and he'll return the favor with a special appearance during the 2024 Xfinity Series Playoffs.
NXT is on the road to the Halloween Havoc PLE on October 27. This week on the show, Ethan Page defeated Je'Von Evans and Wes Lee in the main event to earn a shot at Trick Williams and the NXT Championship on that show. Because of the special Havoc Wheel stipulation, the match will be contested as a Devil's Playground Match.
MORE: NXT To Bring Back Historic Gimmick Next Week
Custer, next week's guest, was firmly on the side of Evans during that match and tweeted his support. "Can't wait to watch the triple threat main event tonight," Custer wrote yesterday on Twitter. "I'm pulling for my man Je'Von Evans to get it done. NXT, I'll see you in Orlando next week."
A second Halloween Havoc match was finalized this week. After Stephanie Vaquer defeated Wren Sinclair, it was revealed that Vaquer would team with Guilia to take on Cora Jade and NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.
Finally, Oba Femi was granted a rematch for the NXT North American Championship. Femi lost the title last week to Tony D'Angelo, but will challenge him at Halloween Havoc in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match.
MORE: Kevin Owens Closing in on WWE Contract Extension [Report]