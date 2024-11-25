WWE Raw (11/25/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's the Surivor Series: WarGames go-home edition of Monday Night Raw tonight, live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair are for a match with major WarGames implications. The winner tonight will earn their respective 5-woman team the advantage this Saturday in Vancouver. Will Bianca be able to stay focused on the task at hand after what happened to Jade Cargill on Friday? Will this match stay a one-on-one affair or will all out chaos erupt like it has the last few weeks?
World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER attempted to lay a trap for Damian Priest last week on Raw and it backfired in a major way. Both Champion and challenger are expected to be in the building tonight in Glendale just six days away from their showdown at Survivor Series.
Meanwhile Bron Breakker, The New Day, Alpha Academy and American Made are all in action tonight as well.
Match Card (Announced):
New Day vs. Alpha Academy
LWO vs. American Made in a Tornado Tag Team Match
Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker faces Ludwig Kaiser
WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair to determine WarGames Advantage
New Day looking to build some momentum ahead of 10 year anniversary
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have not been on the same page as of late and it's been costing them matches seemingly every week. Just a week out from the New Day celebrating 10 years together in WWE, Woods and Kingston will look to quell some of their frustrations and pick up a much needed victory against Otis and Akira Tozawa of the Alpha Academy.
Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers
The next chapter in the heated rivalry between the LWO and American Made will play out tonight on Raw. Last week Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega were able to score a win over Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in Mixed Tag Team action. The loss led to Master Gable venting some frustration to the Creed Brothers, who will look to score an elusive victory for American Made tonight when they face Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team Match.
Bron Breakker looking for revenge against Lugwig Kaiser
Bron Breakker and Sheamus were in the midst of a banger of a battle for the Intercontinental Championship last week when Ludwig Kaiser decided to break up the affair with an all out assault on both Champion and challenger. Never one to run away from a fight, Breakker will go one-on-one with Kaiser in a non-title match up. A win for GUNTHER's top guy would be the biggest thus far in his WWE career and could potentially earn him an IC Title opportunity.
Which Women's WarGames Team will have the advantage at Survivor Series?
Bianca Belair has a great deal on her mind heading into a very important match on Raw tonight. This past Friday night on SmackDown, someone put Jade Cargill through a car windshield while Belair was busy competing in the Women's United States Championship Tournament. Cargill suffered significant injuries and has been declared out of WarGames. Down a team member already, Belair will battle WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax with the winner earning their team the advantage heading into Survivor Series WarGames.
How To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV