Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw: Monday Night Raw News, Schedule, Roster & More

SI Wrestling Staff

A full house watches the excitement of \"WWE Monday Night Raw\" at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
A full house watches the excitement of \"WWE Monday Night Raw\" at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Reese Strickland/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since its debut in 1993, WWE's Raw has become the cornerstone of live professional wrestling entertainment. On a weekly basis, Raw has showcased the industries most iconic stars, while being the launchpad for some of wrestling's most legendary careers.

  1. WWE Raw Schedule 2024
  2. Where To Watch
  3. Raw News & Results
  4. WWE Wrestlers For Raw
  5. History
  6. Videos

WWE Raw Schedule 2024

Raw is typically held every Monday night at 8pm EST (5pm PST)

Date

Venue

City

Sep 2, 2024

Ball Arena

Denver, CO

Sep 9, 2024

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, AB

Sep 16, 2024

Moda Center

Portland, OR

Sep 23, 2024

Toyota Arena

Ontario, CA

Sep 30, 2024

Ford Center Evansville

Evansville, IN

Oct 7, 2024

Enterprise Center

St. Louis, MO

Oct 28, 2024

GIANT Center

Hershey, PA

Nov 11, 2024

Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids, MI

Nov 25, 2025

Desert Diamond Arena

Glendale, AZ

Dec 2, 2024

Angel of the Winds Arena

Everett, WA

Dec 9, 2024

Intrust Bank Arena

Wichita, KS

Dec 16, 2024

TD Garden

Boston, MA

Where To Watch

Raw can be watched via TV and streaming.

TV: USA Network

Stream: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV

Raw News & Results

WWE Raw Results (8/26): Match-By-Match Recap

WWE Raw Preview (8/26): Say 'Howdy' To Uncle Howdy

Pat McAfee Has Emotional Farewell Before Monday Night Raw Departure

Rhea Ripley Stars On Raw

WWE Wrestlers For Raw

Current WWE Raw Roster

History

Monday Night Raw is WWE's flagship show and one of the longest-running weekly shows in TV history. It debuted on January 11th, 1993 and has been airing ever since as a cornerstone in the professional wrestling world.

It originally aired live from the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center in NYC, and offered a fresh and unpredictable atmosphere, a stark alternative to pre-taped wrestling shows which were the norm. Over the years, Raw expanded to sold-out arenas dazzling crowds live all over the world.

WWE Raw first show
WWE.com

In the mid-90's, Raw played a crucial role in the "Monday Night Wars", a period of fierce competition between WWE and WCW (World Championship Wrestling). Both companies ran shows in direct competition of each other, airing on the same day at the same times. WWE eventually won the war, acquiring WCW in 2001.

Some of the most iconic moments in wrestling happened on Monday Night Raw, and it fueled the rise of some of its most legendary wrestlers, including The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker (to name a few). Many WWE Hall of Famers began their careers on the show.

Videos

Published |Modified
SI Wrestling Staff

SI WRESTLING STAFF

Home/WWE