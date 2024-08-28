WWE Raw: Monday Night Raw News, Schedule, Roster & More
Since its debut in 1993, WWE's Raw has become the cornerstone of live professional wrestling entertainment. On a weekly basis, Raw has showcased the industries most iconic stars, while being the launchpad for some of wrestling's most legendary careers.
WWE Raw Schedule 2024
Raw is typically held every Monday night at 8pm EST (5pm PST)
Date
Venue
City
Sep 2, 2024
Ball Arena
Denver, CO
Sep 9, 2024
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB
Sep 16, 2024
Moda Center
Portland, OR
Sep 23, 2024
Toyota Arena
Ontario, CA
Sep 30, 2024
Ford Center Evansville
Evansville, IN
Oct 7, 2024
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Oct 28, 2024
GIANT Center
Hershey, PA
Nov 11, 2024
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 25, 2025
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
Dec 2, 2024
Angel of the Winds Arena
Everett, WA
Dec 9, 2024
Intrust Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Dec 16, 2024
TD Garden
Boston, MA
Where To Watch
Raw can be watched via TV and streaming.
TV: USA Network
Stream: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV
History
Monday Night Raw is WWE's flagship show and one of the longest-running weekly shows in TV history. It debuted on January 11th, 1993 and has been airing ever since as a cornerstone in the professional wrestling world.
It originally aired live from the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center in NYC, and offered a fresh and unpredictable atmosphere, a stark alternative to pre-taped wrestling shows which were the norm. Over the years, Raw expanded to sold-out arenas dazzling crowds live all over the world.
In the mid-90's, Raw played a crucial role in the "Monday Night Wars", a period of fierce competition between WWE and WCW (World Championship Wrestling). Both companies ran shows in direct competition of each other, airing on the same day at the same times. WWE eventually won the war, acquiring WCW in 2001.
Some of the most iconic moments in wrestling happened on Monday Night Raw, and it fueled the rise of some of its most legendary wrestlers, including The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker (to name a few). Many WWE Hall of Famers began their careers on the show.