WWE Raw Results (8/26): Live Updates
WWE Raw is live from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island tonight. Start time is 8/7 C on USA. We'll have live updates during the show, so check back here often.
Here's what you can expect on Raw tonight.
The show starts with a graphic memorializing Psycho Sid. What a legend. RIP.
Bron Breakker is walking to the arena with two massive dogs on a leash. Chad Gable is doing the same with American Made in tow. Braun Strowman and "Big" Bronson Reed are each shown walking in the back with their gear. A big fight feel is being set with these opening vignettes. Nice touch.
Judgement Day opens the show. Finn Balor rips open his jacket to reveal one half of the WWE Tag Team Championship Titles.
Each member gets their turn on the mic. Liv Morgan says that if Rhea wasn't so egotistical none of this would have happened to her.
Dominik Mysterio gets the mic last and gets booed so loud it drowns out his voice. Carlito tells the crowd to shut up and let Dominik speak, in Spanish. Dominik continues, saying that he's going to win the IC contender tournament.
LWO comes out to confront Judgement Day, led by the returning Rey Mysterio. Dad and son stand face to face in the middle of the ring for a nice moment.
"You're a lost soul. You need help," Rey says. "At least when you were with Rhea, one of you had a set." Nice burn Rey.
Rey dares Dominik to hit him. JD McDonague tries a cheap shot. Melee! Judgement Day powders out to ringside, but Dragon Lee is backbody dropped high over the top rope onto the all five of them! Wow.