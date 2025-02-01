WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Live Results, Updates, And Highlights
The terrain on the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 paths has been rough and turbulent. Tonight, those paths usher us into an intersection as multiple storylines converge in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches with World Championship opportunities.
Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn, among others, will all vie for a main event slot at WrestleMania 41 in the men's Royal Rumble match, an event that WWE is touting as the most stacked Royal Rumble ever.
While the men's Rumble contenders have been jockeying for dominance on Raw and SmackDown over the past few weeks, the specter of John Cena attaining a coveted 17th World Championship looms over the event.
Who will leave the men's Rumble the victor and holder of a WrestleMania 41 title shot?
Elsewhere in the Women's division, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Bayley have been exerting their will over one another on the road to their own Royal Rumble match. But, much like Cena, multi-time champion and veteran, Charlotte Flair, looks to foil her adversaries' plans when she finally returns to WWE from a devastating knee injury.
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been embroiled in a vicious feud for months after Owens turned heel on Rhodes and attacked him in a parking lot. Tonight, with Owens in possession of the legendary WWE Winged Eagle World Title and Rhodes holding the Undisputed WWE World Championship, the two will clash in a violent ladder match with only one of them holding the straps in the end.
Filling out the card is a two-out-of-three fall WWE Tag Team Championship match between champions #DIY and challengers the Motor City Machine Guns. These four men have been putting on five-star classics for over a decade and tonight will likely be no different.
The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 kicks-off live at 6 pm EST. Stay tuned here for real-time results as the Royal Rumble happens live!
Stephanie McMahon opens the show looking glamorous in a glittery top. Pyro. Over two decades in this business and she still has that aura in spades.
Women's Royal Rumble Match
IYO SKY is entrant number one. Liv Morgan is entrant number two! The former Women's World Champ has a daunting uphill climb if she wants to get a rematch with her rival, Rhea Ripley.
Both women going back and forth on the apron when former NXT World Champion Roxanne Perez makes her way out as entrant #3. Perez hits a sick DDT/Russian leg sweep combo on SKY and Morgan. Perez nails a beautiful head scissors takedown.
Lyra Valkyria, Women's Intercontinental Champion, is entrant #4. Uh oh. Valkyria is having a wardrobe malfunction. She gets fixed off-camera. Chelsea Green is entrant #5! No eliminations yet.