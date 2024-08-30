WWE SmackDown Preview (8/30/24): Match Card, News & How To Watch The Night Before Bash In Berlin
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is headed to the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany for a special show. Fans will be salivating for what's in store, with two title matches lined up and more excitement sure to come as WWE looks to cash in on the final buildup before Bash in Berlin.
Here's your preview for the big night on SmackDown.
Match Card (Announced)
WWE Women's Championship: Street Fight Match - Nia Jax (C) vs. Michin
LA Knight's Open Challenge for the United States Championship - LA Knight (C) vs TBD
Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes
WWE Women's Championship: Street Fight Match - Nia Jax (C) vs. Michin
This week, Nia Jax will defend her WWE Women's Championship in a street fight against Michin. Mia Yim is looking for retribution after weeks of ridicule and pain inflicted by the hands of the reigning Queen of the Ring. Will she be able to shock Nia Jax and the rest of the WWE Universe by capturing the gold?
LA Knight's Open Challenge for the United States Championship - LA Knight (C) vs TBD
Last week on SmackDown, LA Knight successfully defended his title by defeating Santos Escobar. Later that night, he announced he'd be defending his title again in Berlin, and issued an open challenge to any contender.
Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes
The rivalry continues as Andrade will face off against Carmelo Hayes yet again. Who will come out on top this time around. As it stands now, Andrade leads the series 2-1.
What Else To Look Out For
How far is Kevin Owens willing to go to capture the the Undisputed WWE Championship? After weeks of teasing a return of his more brutal tactics, can Cody Rhodes trust that Owens won't stab him in the back in the run up to Bash in Berlin?
How To Watch SmackDown
Time: 8 pm EST
TV Channel: FOX
Streaming: fubo TV