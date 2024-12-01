WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Highlights - Bloodline Battle, Team Ripley vs Team Liv, Title Matches & More
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames took place Saturday night, delivering an action-packed night that featured two WarGames matches showcasing fierce rivalries between the OG Bloodline and New Bloodline as well as teams led by Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.
Alongside the WarGame matches, several championship matches also took place, including battles for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship.
Highlight videos and full match results below.
- WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Full Recap
- Men's WarGames Match: OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline
- Women's WarGames Match: Team Rhea vs Team Liv
- World Heavyweight Title Match: Gunther vs Damian Priest
- Triple Threat Match Intercontinental Title Match: Bron Breakker, Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser
- United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura
- Post-Show
- More Highlights
- Survivor Series: WarGames Results
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Full Recap
Men's WarGames Match: OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline
Women's WarGames Match: Team Rhea vs Team Liv
World Heavyweight Title Match: Gunther vs Damian Priest
Triple Threat Match Intercontinental Title Match: Bron Breakker, Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser
United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura
Post-Show
More Highlights
Roman Reigns scales the cage
CM Punk defies Roman Reigns
IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton scale the cage
Damian Priest starts parking lot brawl
Rhea Ripley rocks terrifying mask
Survivor Series: WarGames Results
Men's War Games Match: The Orginal Bloodline (Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bronson Reed)
Winner: The Original Bloodline
Women's War Games Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley IYO Sky, Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae
Winner: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley IYO Sky
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest
Winner: Gunther
Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludvig Kaiser
Winner: Bron Breakker
United States Title Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
Published