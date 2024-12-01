Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Highlights - Bloodline Battle, Team Ripley vs Team Liv, Title Matches & More

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames took place Saturday night, delivering an action-packed night that featured two WarGames matches showcasing fierce rivalries between the OG Bloodline and New Bloodline as well as teams led by Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Alongside the WarGame matches, several championship matches also took place, including battles for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship.

Highlight videos and full match results below.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Full Recap

Men's WarGames Match: OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline

Women's WarGames Match: Team Rhea vs Team Liv

World Heavyweight Title Match: Gunther vs Damian Priest

Triple Threat Match Intercontinental Title Match: Bron Breakker, Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser

United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Post-Show

More Highlights

Roman Reigns scales the cage

CM Punk defies Roman Reigns

IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton scale the cage

Damian Priest starts parking lot brawl

Rhea Ripley rocks terrifying mask

Survivor Series: WarGames Results

Men's War Games Match: The Orginal Bloodline (Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bronson Reed)

Winner: The Original Bloodline

Women's War Games Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley IYO Sky, Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae

Winner: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley IYO Sky

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

Winner: Gunther

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludvig Kaiser

Winner: Bron Breakker

United States Title Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

