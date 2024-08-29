Wyatt Sicks Member Reportedly Re-signs with WWE
Great news for Uncle Howdy. A key member of his new family is staying in WWE.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Nikki Cross has agreed to a multi-year contract extension. Negotiations on a new deal began this past spring, prior to Cross becoming a central figure in the Wyatt Sicks.
Nikki Cross has long been looked upon favorably in WWE, according to Fightful. Particularly for her work and positive demeanor throughout the pandemic.
The Glasgow, Scotland native first signed with WWE back in 2016 after a successful eight year run on the Independent circuit, which included tours across Europe and Japan.
After making her NXT debut as part of the popular Sanity faction in the spring of 2016, Cross would find herself as a solo act on the main roster.
The debut of her Nikki A.S.H. super hero gimmick in the summer of 2021 would lead to her capturing the Women's Money in the Bank Briefcase that year. She cashed-in the contract the following night on Raw and defeated Charlotte Flair to become the WWE Raw Women's Champion.
Cross is also a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, holding the titles twice with Alexa Bliss and once with Rhea Ripley.
While she has traded in the super hero tights for a more ghastly representation of Sister Abigail, or Abby the Witch from the Firefly Fun House, Nikki Cross has not wrestled a match in WWE since last November. It will be interesting to see when that drought comes to an end and whom her first opponent will be.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
WWE Bash In Berlin: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Where To Watch
Netflix's Sure-To-Be Controversial Vince McMahon Documentary Finally Has A Release Date
EXCLUSIVE: Confidence is Key to the Success of Roxanne Perez in NXT