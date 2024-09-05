Fantasy Football: Brandon Aiyuk trade shakes up the rankings
What should we do with both Brandon Aiyuk and Geroge Pickens in Pittsburgh?
Pickens and Aiyuk commanded 22.2% of their team’s targets in 2023. Pickens had more targeted air yards (40%) vs. Aiyuk’s 37.9%, and Aiyuk had a slightly higher aDOT, 13.8 vs. 13.4. Pickens was better after the catch, averaging 6.5 yards vs Aiyuk’s, 4.9, and Pickens had slightly better drop rate. Aiyuk’s 71.4% catch rate was far superior to Pickens’ 59.1%. Pickens had poor quarterback play all season, while Aiyuk had some of the best.
Whether Russell Wilson or Justin Fields gets the start, I am bringing both players down in my ranking. Neither signal-caller has proven he can support two top wide receivers lately. Both these wideouts can be alphas, but who will emerge is yet to be seen. Pickens no longer has the default advantage of target volume, and Aiyuk no longer has the advantage of Kyle Shanahan’s safe offense.
Diontae Johnson is likely the odd man out. The Steelers ranked 25th in the NFL last season in passing yards per game. They were a run-first team later in the season when they found more success, and though there should be improved quarterback play in 2024, it’s unlikely this new Arthur Smith offense can support two, much less three, top wide receivers.
However, I am bumping up Russell Wilson and Justin Fields a few spots. Early reports on Fields have been positive at camp, and another pass-catching option for either quarterback is a boost.
Pat Freiermuth takes a slight dip and will move down my TE sleepers list.
Kittle gets a slight bump in San Francisco with the recent news of this trade and the CMC injury, and the most significant bump goes to versatile threat Deebo Samuel.
Brock Purdy is already going later in drafts than he should, and I am fine keeping him where he is until we get more clarity. Purdy presents value in the later rounds.
I’m also considering rookie Ricky Pearsall as a deep sleeper pick in San Francisco. Pearsall, a noted favorite of Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, could get more opportunities for the 49ers. It’s worth noting, however, that he is dealing with a shoulder injury and has not had a great camp.