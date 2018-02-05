General managers across Major League Baseball haven't been very active for the first few months off the offseason, but fantasy owners are about to make up for that deficit. Despite the slow winter, the baseball season is right around the corner, and with it comes fantasy baseball draft season. Below, we present our Top 300 rankings for 2018.

You’ll see a lot of familiar names at the top. Mike Trout is there. So are Jose Altuve, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Get beyond the obvious elite tier, however, and drafts are as wide open as they have been in years. That should make for a fun draft season, full of competing opinions and raucous debates. We’ll have it all covered for you right here on SI.com, leading you into the start of the season.

These rankings will be updated all through February and March. There’s no better time to start preparing for your drafts than right now. Let’s get to it with the SI.com Top 300.