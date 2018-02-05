Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Player Rankings

Quickly

  • Yes, we know Mike Trout is the No. 1 overall player in fantasy, but dig deeper into our annual Top 300 and you'll find some surprises as you begin preparing for this season of fantasy baseball.
By Michael Beller
February 05, 2018

General managers across Major League Baseball haven't been very active for the first few months off the offseason, but fantasy owners are about to make up for that deficit. Despite the slow winter, the baseball season is right around the corner, and with it comes fantasy baseball draft season. Below, we present our Top 300 rankings for 2018.

You’ll see a lot of familiar names at the top. Mike Trout is there. So are Jose Altuve, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Get beyond the obvious elite tier, however, and drafts are as wide open as they have been in years. That should make for a fun draft season, full of competing opinions and raucous debates. We’ll have it all covered for you right here on SI.com, leading you into the start of the season.

These rankings will be updated all through February and March. There’s no better time to start preparing for your drafts than right now. Let’s get to it with the SI.com Top 300.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters