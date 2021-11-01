Week 9 Waiver Wire Early Pickups

In Week 9, Detroit, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington have a bye. The only quarterback needing a replacement is Tom Brady. But with so many playmakers at other positions from Tampa Bay, Seattle, and yes, even the Lions and WFT, this week's waiver wire is crucial for all looking to make a run to the fantasy playoffs.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

In the high-stake market, sharp fantasy owners stashed Tagovailoa as a cover for Russell Wilson and Tom Brady. The Dolphins have a home matchup with the Texans in Week 9. The Bills’ defense held Tagovailoa to 215 combined yards with a rushing score but Miami played much better over the previous two contests in the passing game (329/2 and 291/4). Houston allows over 30 points per game, with quarterbacks gaining momentum over the past three weeks (233/2, 261/3, and 305/3). Tua is a free agent in shallow leagues.

QB Trevor Siemian, New Orleans

The Saints lost Jameis Winston to a knee injury on Sunday and with Taysom Hill still battling a concussion, Siemian could be a sneaky replacement player this week. He faces the Falcons defense that ranks 30th defending quarterbacks (26.19 FPPG) coming into Sunday.

RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles

Coming into the week, Scott had been on the field for 27 plays (23 in Week 8) while being out-snapped each game by Kenneth Gainwell (154 plays). However, the Eagles gave Scott the early carries against the Lions, leading to an excellent showing (12/60/2). Philly also rotated in Jordan Howard (12/57/2), while Gainwell earned most of his chances (13/27) after the game was well out of hand. Scott looks to be the top short-term cover to Miles Sanders, who was placed on the injured reserve this week.

RB Jordan Wilkins, Free Agent

The Colts released Wilkins this week after receiving no touchdowns over four games. Over his first three seasons with Indy, he gained 1,184 combined yards with four touchdowns and 35 catches on 230 touches. Multiple teams in the NFL need improvement in running back depth, giving Wilkins a chance to have a new home sometime this week. For now, he is only a player to follow.

RB Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

With Robinson leaving his matchup against the Seahawks in the first half with an ankle issue, Carlos Hyde should be added as a possible handcuff. Robinson's injury looked to be minor, but insurance does make sense until there is a better update.

WR Tre-Quan Smith, New Orleans

In his second week back in the starting lineup after missing five games, Smith caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay. But keep in mind, the Saints attempted a pass to 11 different receivers in Week 8 with no player gaining over 40 yards. Smith looks viable as a bye week cover based on his favorable matchup against Atlanta.

WR Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars

The preseason buzz for Laviska Shenault is a distant memory. Over his seven games, he only has 28 catches for 319 yards on 45 targets. However, Agnew received WR3 snaps for the Jaguars over the past three weeks, leading to three productive showings (6/41, 5/78, and 6/38/1) on 25 targets.

WR Tajae Sharpe, Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley was a healthy scratch in Week 8 which opened the door for Sharpe to see a boost in playing time (5/58 on six targets). His NFL career started in 2016 (41/552/2) with reasonable success after getting drafted in the fifth round by the Titans. For now, Sharpe looks to be a desperation bye week or short-term injury cover.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

In a way, the injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster looks to be a win for Freiermuth. Ben Roethlisberger looked his way 14 times over the last two weeks, leading to a pair of productive fantasy games (7/58 and 4/44/1). He out-snapped Eric Ebron in five of the first six games, and Ebron missed this week’s matchup with a hamstring issue. If I lost Robert Tonyan, Freiermuth would be my top choice to replace him on my roster.

