Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Impact: Positive COVID-19 Test

November 3, 2021
Waiver Wire Week 9
Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Impact: Out vs. Chiefs, Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Packers star signal-caller is out for Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19
Sources say Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be out in Week 9 after a positive COVID-19 test. Due to NFL-NFLPA protocols, he is eligible to return to the team no sooner than Saturday, November 13, one day before Green Bay's Week 10 game vs. the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Of course it's a given you can downgrade the entire Packers' offense. You're going to still start Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. The rest of the playmakers have been underperforming but I wouldn't be going out of my way to start anyone except maybe AJ Dillon given this backfield split. Rodgers should be back by Week 10, even with no practice reps ahead of that game.

An interesting note here is the Pack is down to Jordan Love, as even practice squad QB Kurt Benkert tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. We'll get to see what kind of progress Love has made in what will be his first career start. He got a few snaps back in Week 1 and looked fine. In deeper and superflex leagues, Love is worth an add as a fill-in flier. 

