November 3, 2021
Odell Beckham Jr. Has Been a Disappointment: Unchecked
Publish date:

Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Play for Browns: Fantasy Impact

How should fantasy managers react to the news that OBJ may be done in Cleveland?
Author:

If it's true that Odell Beckham Jr. has suited up with the Browns for the last time, it feels like it should be bigger news, but it certainly doesn’t have a huge fantasy impact. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly told his team Wednesday that Beckham is "essentially not on the team right now." So what is the fantasy impact of that news?

Beckham leads all Cleveland players with 34 targets this season, yet running back Kareem Hunt and tight ends David Njoku and Austin Hooper all have more receptions than the mercurial receiver.

Even if Beckham not being part of the team is only temporary, it's not as if he's been fantasy relevant this season anyway.

The Browns were only 21st in passing yards with Beckham, who has been slowed this season in part due to injuries. He has played in six of the team’s eight games and was second on the team in receiving yards (232) to Njoku -- nothing to write home about from a fantasy perspective. Still, fantasy managers who had Beckham on their roster no doubt were anxiously awaiting a breakout game that would never come. Some managers may have felt compelled to start Beckham every week, despite what the numbers said simply because he's OBJ.

Now those tortured managers will wait to see if Beckham gets released, where he lands next and how he might fit in with a new team. Word to the wise: Don’t hold your breath.

As for what Beckham's potential release means for the rest of Cleveland’s fantasy options: Perhaps the most intriguing player is wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones. The second-year pro has two TD receptions this season -- which sadly leads the team. Peoples-Jones has been a fashionable waiver wire suggestion in recent weeks, mainly as a fill-in when bye weeks take their toll. Jarvis Landry has not made a major impact this season, but he’s still good enough to draw opponents’ attention. Peoples-Jones could take advantage of the situation and become a viable fantasy option in the Browns’ passing game.

More fantasy coverage:

Week 9 Waiver Wire
Week 9 Touches, Target and Volume Report
Derrick Henry Injury Fantasy Impact
Week 9 Dynasty Stock Watch
Week 9 Rankings & Projections

