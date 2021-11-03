Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Team Defenses

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Buccaneers, Football Team, Lions, Seahawks

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Bills D/ST vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The top defense in fantasy football gets an absolute cupcake of a matchup this week, facing Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Their offense is tied for fifth in giveaways and has averaged just 17.6 points per game, which ranks as the sixth fewest in the league. Look for Buffalo to post a solid stat line.

Start ‘Em

Saints D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Saints D/ST posted a surprisingly big total last week, scoring 15 fantasy points against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. I’d get them back in your starting lineup this week, as defenses have averaged the sixth-most fantasy points when facing veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

Patriots D/ST at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): New England’s D/ST was also a huge surprise last week, scoring 13 fantasy points against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. I’d activate the Patriots this week, as they’ll face a Panthers offense that could have to play backup quarterback P.J. Walker if Sam Darnold (concussion) is declared inactive.

More Starts

Colts D/ST vs. Jets (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Dolphins D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Dolphins D/ST vs. Texans ($3,100)

Packers D/ST at Chiefs ($2,800)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

49ers D/ST vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Unless Kyler Murray’s injured foot becomes an issue, the 49ers defense will certainly be one to avoid against the high-flying Cardinals. This unit has forced just five takeaways, and Arizona’s offense has averaged 30.8 points and nearly 400 total yards per game. Fade the Niners this week.

Sit ‘Em

Broncos D/ST at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Broncos D/ST might be ranked eighth in fantasy points this season, but it took a major hit when Von Miller was traded to Los Angeles. This unit also has a tough matchup against the Cowboys, and it’ll be even tougher if Dak Prescott returns. Don’t expect much from this Orange Crush.

Chiefs D/ST vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chiefs defense has been one of the bigger disappointments in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup against the Packers makes it even less attractive as a starter. Aaron Rodgers and crew has just six giveaways, and defenses have scored the 10th-fewest fantasy points against them.

More Sits

Vikings D/ST at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Eagles D/ST vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Broncos D/ST at Cowboys ($3,200)

Ravens D/ST vs. Vikings ($3,000)



