Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Team Defenses

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Waiver Wire Week 9
Waiver Wire Week 9
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 9: Team Defenses

The Bills defense gets a chance to tee off on Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Buccaneers, Football Team, Lions, Seahawks

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Bills D/ST vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The top defense in fantasy football gets an absolute cupcake of a matchup this week, facing Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Their offense is tied for fifth in giveaways and has averaged just 17.6 points per game, which ranks as the sixth fewest in the league. Look for Buffalo to post a solid stat line.

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

SI Recommends

Start ‘Em

Saints D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Saints D/ST posted a surprisingly big total last week, scoring 15 fantasy points against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. I’d get them back in your starting lineup this week, as defenses have averaged the sixth-most fantasy points when facing veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

New England Patriots Matt Judon

Patriots D/ST at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): New England’s D/ST was also a huge surprise last week, scoring 13 fantasy points against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. I’d activate the Patriots this week, as they’ll face a Panthers offense that could have to play backup quarterback P.J. Walker if Sam Darnold (concussion) is declared inactive.

More Starts

  • Colts D/ST vs. Jets (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Dolphins D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

  • Dolphins D/ST vs. Texans ($3,100)
  • Packers D/ST at Chiefs ($2,800)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

49ers D/ST vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Unless Kyler Murray’s injured foot becomes an issue, the 49ers defense will certainly be one to avoid against the high-flying Cardinals. This unit has forced just five takeaways, and Arizona’s offense has averaged 30.8 points and nearly 400 total yards per game. Fade the Niners this week.

Sit ‘Em

Broncos D/ST at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Broncos D/ST might be ranked eighth in fantasy points this season, but it took a major hit when Von Miller was traded to Los Angeles. This unit also has a tough matchup against the Cowboys, and it’ll be even tougher if Dak Prescott returns. Don’t expect much from this Orange Crush.

nfl-franchise-tag-primer-chris-jones-chiefs

Chiefs D/ST vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chiefs defense has been one of the bigger disappointments in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup against the Packers makes it even less attractive as a starter. Aaron Rodgers and crew has just six giveaways, and defenses have scored the 10th-fewest fantasy points against them.

More Sits

  • Vikings D/ST at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Eagles D/ST vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

  • Broncos D/ST at Cowboys ($3,200)
  • Ravens D/ST vs. Vikings ($3,000)


Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

michael-thomas-mailbag-trades
NFL

Report: Michael Thomas Has a New And Separate Injury

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly dealing with a new and separate ankle injury that has made his timeline to return to play unclear.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.
NBA

The Problems Are Mounting for the Celtics

From public squabbles to poor defense, everything has gone wrong for Boston to start the season.

aaron rodgers (1)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers' inconsistent 2021 season shouldn't worry you as he is the Week 9 QB Start 'Em of the Week.

Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide Receivers

In a plus matchup against the Vikings, Marquise Brown is your Week 9 WR Start 'Em of the Week.

New England Patriots Nick Folk
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Nick Folk continues to deliver weekly and has a great matchup upcoming against the Panthers.

tre'davious-white-bills
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Team Defenses

The Bills defense gets a chance to tee off on Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville.

Dallas-Goedert-fantasy-te-rankings
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em, Week 9: Tight Ends

Look for Mike Gesicki to have a big game against the Texans.

New York Giants Devontae Booker
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running Backs

The Giants' Devontae Booker has quietly been productive of late and his matchups in Las Vegas is a good one.