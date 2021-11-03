Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Buccaneers, Football Team, Lions, Seahawks

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Nick Folk at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Folk has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football, averaging 10.3 points a game. He should continue to find success this week, as the Panthers have allowed four kickers to score at least nine fantasy points against them. Kickers have also averaged 10.3 points against them since Week 5.

Start ‘Em

Jake Elliott vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sleeper last week, Elliott put up a season-high 14 fantasy points in a win over the Lions. He’s now scored nine or more points in three of his last five games, and a matchup against the Chargers is favorable. Their defense has allowed 10 or more fantasy points to five enemy kickers.

Jason Sanders vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sanders has been a major fantasy dud this season, scoring eight or fewer fantasy points in all but one game. He’s still a viable streamer this week, however, as the Dolphins host the Texans. Their defense has given up an average of 9.7 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers since Week 5.

More Starts

Daniel Carlson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mason Crosby at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sleepers

Michael Badgley vs. Jets (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Ka’imi Fairbairn at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Younghoe Koo at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has been on a nice streak of success in recent weeks, scoring nine or more fantasy points in three straight games. While that does make it tough to sit him, keep in mind a matchup against the Saints. Their defense has allowed one kicker to score more than eight fantasy points this season.

Sit ‘Em

Harrison Butker vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Buker has failed to produce on a consistent basis this season, averaging a modest seven fantasy points. He’s also failed to score more than six points in four games. The Packers haven’t allowed a single kicker to score more than eight points, and six have been held to five or fewer points.

Evan McPherson vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson failed to meet increased expectations last week, scoring just seven points despite a great matchup against the Jets. This week he faces the Browns, who have held six of eight opposing kickers to six or fewer fantasy points. Overall, their defense has allowed the third-fewest points.

More Sits

Joey Slye vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Dustin Hopkins at Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Busts

Brandon McManus at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Graham Gano vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

