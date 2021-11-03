Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide Receivers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Buccaneers, Football Team, Lions, Seahawks

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Marquise Brown vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown has become a valuable asset in fantasy leagues this season, and that trend should continue when the Ravens host the Vikings. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb went over 100 yards against them last week with Cooper Rush under center. Start Brown with confidence.

Start ‘Em

Brandin Cooks at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cooks posted 20.3 fantasy points last week, albeit in garbage time, in a loss to the Rams. I’d keep him active this week, as the Texans face a Dolphins defense that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Receivers lined out wide have also scored eight touchdowns when facing Miami, so Cooks is in a good spot to find success. He’ll be a solid No. 2 option.

Robert Woods vs. Titans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Woods has rebounded after a very slow start, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. This week, he should remain in starting lineups, as the Titans have allowed 12 touchdowns and the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. That includes allowing a league-high 216 receiving yards per game. Woods will be an attractive No. 2 wideout.

DeVante Parker vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Parker had a successful return to the field last week, seeing 11 targets and posting eight catches and 16.5 fantasy points. I like him as a FLEX starter this week, as the veteran goes up against a Texans defense that has been vulnerable to wideouts in the passing attack. In fact, no team in the league has allowed more fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide this season.

Emmanuel Sanders at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders put up his first dud of the season last week, failing to score a single point in a win over the Dolphins. However, he had put up 13+ points in each of his previous four games, and I still like him as a FLEX option when the Bills face the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to receivers lined out wide, where Sanders runs most of his routes.

More Starts

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jets (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Chase Claypool vs. Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Courtland Sutton at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

DeVante Parker vs. Texans ($5,300)

Hunter Renfrow at Giants ($4,800)

Jamal Agnew vs. Bills ($4,300)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

DeVonta Smith vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): I was dead wrong on Smith last week, as he put up a stink bomb in what was a blowout against the Lions. This week he faces a brutal matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed three touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts. What’s more, Los Angeles has given up the second-fewest points per game to receivers lined up out wide this season.

Sit ‘Em

Allen Robinson at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Robinson is still considered a starter in far too many fantasy leagues based on his name alone. However, the production is not there as he's failed to score double-digit points in all but one game. He also has a tough matchup next on the schedule, as the Steelers have allowed just four touchdowns and 21.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers lined out wide.

Odell Beckham Jr. at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Much like Robinson, Beckham Jr. is being started in fantasy leagues based on his name alone. Over his last five games, he has been held to fewer than 5.2 fantasy points four times. He’s also playing at less than 100 percent, as he’s dealing with an injured shoulder. So while the matchup in Cincinnati isn’t unfavorable, OBJ can't be trusted in fantasy leagues right now.

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones has been tough to trust, as he’s scored 8.5 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. He’ll be a tough sell this week too, as the Jaguars face a Bills defense that’s allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wideouts overall. Their defense has also surrendered the fewest points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Jones has run most of his routes.

Kadarius Toney vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Toney might have some added value if the Giants are without Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard due to injuries, but he's been dealing with injuries of his own that have made him tough to trust. This season, the Raiders have been tough on wideouts, too, allowing the fourth-fewest points per game to the position. At best, Toney would be a risk-reward FLEX option this week.

More Sits

Jakobi Meyers at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Christian Kirk at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Robby Anderson vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Mike Williams at Eagles ($7,100)

D.J. Moore vs. Patriots ($6,400)

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Bills ($5,700)

