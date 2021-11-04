Week 9 Rankings: Team Defenses

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season! How are your fantasy football teams doing? We're now just past the midway point of the schedule and you know whether your team is a contender or a pretender. Let's deliver more wins and make a run into your league's postseason

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 9 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

Bills, BUF (at JAC) Colts, IND (vs. NYJ) Rams, LAR (vs. TEN) Steelers, PIT (vs. CHI) Patriots, NE (at CAR) Saints, NO (vs. ATL) Dolphins, MIA (vs. HOU) Cowboys, DAL (vs. DEN) Raiders, LV (at NYG) Cardinals, ARI (at SF) Ravens, BAL (vs. MIN) Chargers, LAC (at PHI) Bengals, CIN (vs. CLE) Packers, GB (at KC) Panthers, CAR (vs. NE) 49ers , SF (vs. ARI) Eagles, PHI (vs. LAC) Giants, NYG (vs. LV) Falcons, ATL (at NO) Chiefs, KC (vs. GB) Bears, CHI (at PIT) Browns, CLE (at CIN) Texans, HOU (at MIA) Vikings, MIN (at BAL) Titans, TEN (at LAR) Broncos, DEN (at DAL) Jets , NYJ (at IND) Jaguars, JAC (vs. BUF)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters