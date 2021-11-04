Week 9 Rankings: Kickers

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Week 9 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Kickers
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Harrison Butker falls in the rank as scoring opportunities are on the decline for the Chiefs.
Welcome to Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season! How are your fantasy football teams doing? We're now just past the midway point of the schedule and you know whether your team is a contender or a pretender. Let's deliver more wins and make a run into your league's postseason

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 9 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

KICKER RANKINGS

  1. Matt Gay, LAR (vs. TEN)
  2. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. DEN)
  3. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. MIN)
  4. Nick Folk, NE (at CAR)
  5. Daniel Carlson, LV (at NYG)
  6. Matt Prater, ARI (at SF)
  7. Michael Badgley, IND (vs. NYJ)
  8. Mason Crosby, GB (at KC)
  9. Greg Joseph, MIN (at BAL)
  10. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. HOU)
  11. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. GB)
  12. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. LAC)
  13. Randy Bullock, TEN (at LAR)
  14. Josh Lambo, PIT (vs. CHI)
  15. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. LV)
  16. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. CLE)
  17. Brian Johnson, NO (vs. ATL)
  18. Brandon McManus, DEN (at DAL)
  19. Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at CIN)
  20. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at NO)
  21. Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at PHI)
  22. Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. NE)
  23. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at MIA)
  24. Cairo Santos, CHI (at PIT)
  25. Matt Ammendola, NYJ (at IND)
  26. Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. BUF)

