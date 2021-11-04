Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 9 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Week 9 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Publish date:

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa climb into the QB1 conversation in these Week 9 quarterback rankings.
Author:

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season! How are your fantasy football teams doing? We're now just past the midway point of the schedule and you know whether your team is a contender or a pretender. Let's deliver more wins and make a run into your league's postseason

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 9 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

SI Recommends

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

  1. Josh Allen, BUF (at JAC)
  2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. MIN)
  3. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. TEN)
  4. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. GB)
  5. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. DEN)
  6. Justin Herbert, LAC (at PHI)
  7. Kyler Murray, ARI (at SF)
  8. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. LAC)
  9. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. CLE)
  10. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. ATL)
  11. Tua Tagovailoa , MIA (vs. HOU)
  12. Derek Carr, LV (at NYG)
  13. Carson Wentz, IND (vs. NYJ)
  14. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at BAL)
  15. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. LV)
  16. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at LAR)
  17. Jordan Love, GB (at KC)
  18. Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (at DAL)
  19. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CHI)
  20. Matt Ryan, ATL (at NO)
  21. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. ARI)
  22. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at CIN)
  23. Mac Jones, NE (at CAR)
  24. Justin Fields, CHI (at PIT)
  25. Mike White, NYJ (at IND)
  26. Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. NE)
  27. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. BUF)
  28. Davis Mills, HOU (at MIA)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa climb into the QB1 conversation in these Week 9 quarterback rankings.

Oct 3, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) carries the ball during overtime against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Running Backs

After a pleasantly surprising performance, rookie Michael Carter rises fast in these Week 9 running back rankings.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Who is ranked higher vs. the Eagles, Keenan Allen or Mike Williams?

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller is right back where he belongs after missing Week 7 and a Week 8 bye.

Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Michael Pittman Jr. continues to earn a higher flex ranking after each and every game.

Nov 10, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) to win the game 35-32 during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Kickers

Harrison Butker falls in the rank as scoring opportunities are on the decline for the Chiefs.

T.J. Watt Fantasy Football Pittsburgh Steelers
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Team Defenses

A plus matchup against the Bears gives the Steelers a small boost in this week's team defense rankings.

Sports Illustrated Daily Cover on the first World League Football season
NFL

The NFL’s First Real Foray Overseas, 30 Years Later

The plan was audacious. The results were mixed. And for those who were part of it, the World League’s inaugural season was like nothing they’d ever experienced.