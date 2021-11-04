Week 9 Rankings: Running Backs

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season! How are your fantasy football teams doing? We're now just past the midway point of the schedule and you know whether your team is a contender or a pretender. Let's deliver more wins and make a run into your league's postseason

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 9 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. NYJ) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at PHI) Alvin Kamara, NO (at ATL) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at BAL) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. CHI) Aaron Jones, GB (at KC) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. DEN) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. TEN) Nick Chubb, CLE (at CIN) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at NO) Michael Carter, NYJ (at IND) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CLE) James Robinson, JAC (vs. BUF) Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. LV) Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. HOU) Josh Jacobs, LV (at NYG) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. JAC) Damien Harris, NE (at CAR) Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. ARI) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v. NE) Khalil Herbert, CHI (at PIT) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. LAC) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. GB) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at SF) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (at LAR) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at DAL) Javonte Williams, DEN (at DAL) James Conner, ARI (at SF) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. DEN) Devin Singletary, BUF (at JAC) Ty Johnson, NYJ (at IND) Kenyan Drake, LV (at NYG) Mike Davis, ATL (vs. NE) Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. MIN) D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (at CIN) Brandon Bolden, NE (at CAR) Adrian Peterson, TEN (at LAR) David Johnson, HOU (at MIA) A.J. Dillon, GB (at KC) Jordan Howard, PHI (vs. LAC) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. NYJ) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (vs. HOU) Mark Ingram, NO (vs. ATL) Rex Burkhead, HOU (at MIA) Derrick Gore, KC (vs. GB) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. CLE) Phillip Lindsay, HOU (at MIA) JaMychal Hasty, SF (vs. ARI) Devonta Freeman, BAL (vs. MIN) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at BAL) Sony Michel, LAR (vs. TEN) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. LAC) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at CAR) Royce Freeman, CAR (vs. NE) Ameer Abdullah, CAR (vs. NE) Le'Veon Bell, BAL (vs. MIN) Carlos Hyde, JAC (vs. BUF) Peyton Barber, LV (at NYG) Scottie Phillips, HOU (at MIA) Elijhaa Penny, NYG (vs. LV)

