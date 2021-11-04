Week 9 Rankings: Tight Ends

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season! How are your fantasy football teams doing? We're now just past the midway point of the schedule and you know whether your team is a contender or a pretender. Let's deliver more wins and make a run into your league's postseason

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 9 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. GB) Darren Waller, LV (at NYG) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. MIN) Kyle Pitts, ATL (at NO) George Kittle, SF (vs. ARI) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. LAC) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. HOU) Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. DEN) Noah Fant, DEN (at DAL) Zach Ertz, ARI (at SF) Tyler Conklin, MIN (at BAL) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. TEN) Hunter Henry, NE (at CAR) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CHI) Jared Cook, LAC (at PHI) Dan Arnold, JAC (vs. BUF) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. LV) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. CLE) Cole Kmet, CHI (at PIT) Mo-Alie Cox, IND (vs. NYJ) David Njoku, CLE (at CIN) Jonnu Smith, NE (at CAR) Austin Hooper, CLE (at CIN) Josiah Deguara, GB (at KC) Hayden Hurst, ATL (at NO) Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (at DAL) Adam Trautman, NO (vs. ATL) Jack Doyle, IND (vs. NYJ) Tommy Sweeney, BUF (at JAC) Foster Moreau, LV (at NYG) Blake Jarwin, DAL (vs. DEN) Anthony Firkser, TEN (at LAR)

