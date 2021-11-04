Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Week 9 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Publish date:

Fantasy Football Week 9 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn who holds value and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.
Author:

Stay on top of every position's rest-of-season rankings. You can use them to get a feel for trade value or if you need to make a tough waiver wire decision. Rankings should always be thought of as guides. Trust your gut and make the call that feels right to you.

Week 9 rest-of-season (ROS) rankings

VIEW AS: WEBPAGE | CSV/EXCEL

(Note: Use position tabs at the bottom of the spreadsheet to cycle through.)

Updated: November 4, 2021

