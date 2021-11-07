Week 9: Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

The injury report for this week is lengthy. Most of the stars listed on it -- like Aaron Rodgers, Derrick Henry, Calvin Ridley and Jameis Winston-- dominated the news cycle when they were ruled out earlier in the week. Keep reading to check up on the status of your players ahead of kickoff.

Teams on bye: Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Packers—OUT

Rodgers (COVID-19 list) will miss his first game of the season after testing positive for the virus earlier this week. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will start in his place against the Chiefs. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, cannot return to the team for 10 days while he quarantines. That return date is a day before Green Bay’s Week 10 game against the Seahawks.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Murray (ankle) did not practice this week and remains questionable for the game against the 49ers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Murray will “try to go” but “there isn’t a ton of optimism.” Second-string quarterback Colt McCoy took first-team reps in Murray’s place.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins—QUESTIONABLE

Tagovailoa (finger) remains questionable, but head coach Brian Flores said Friday he’s optimistic his quarterback will be ready to go against the Texans.

Sam Darnold, Panthers—QUESTIONABLE

Darnold (concussion, shoulder) was cleared to play but remains questionable. Rapoport reported “at minimum, (Darnold) will be a backup” and the hope is he starts and plays the entire game against the Patriots.

Jameis Winston, Saints—OUT

Winston (ACL, MCL) will miss the remainder of the season, starting with his Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Trevor Siemian, who replaced Winston in last week’s win over the Buccaneers, will start in his place.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Titans—OUT

Henry (foot) will miss his first game of the season against the Rams after being placed on injured reserve. The NFL’s leading rusher underwent surgery on his foot and his timeline for return is 6-10 weeks. The Titans signed veteran Adrian Peterson following the injury news.

James Robinson, Jaguars—QUESTIONABLE

Robinson (ankle) remains questionable heading into Sunday. The Jaguars are not optimistic he will play against the Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He will go through tests in warmups.

Saquon Barkley, Giants—OUT

Barkley (ankle) was ruled out against the Raiders after a false positive COVID-19 test kept him out of practice this week. Barkley has not played since Week 5.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers—QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell (ribs) is expected to play against the Cardinals, according to Schefter. He also reported the team is uncertain how long Mitchell will be able to go. Mitchell has hit his stride, rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown in each of the last two weeks.

Latavius Murray, Ravens—OUT

Murray (ankle) did not practice all week and will not play against the Vikings. He has not played since Week 6.

David Montgomery, Bears—INJURED RESERVE

Montgomery (knee) has “a really good chance” to play Monday night against the Steelers, according to head coach Matt Nagy. Montgomery has been out since Week 4. He’s been practicing this week, and the Bears would need to take him off injured reserve Sunday afternoon in order for him to be eligible to play Monday night.

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Hopkins (hamstring) is a game-time decision against the 49ers. The Cardinals don’t sound optimistic he will be able to play, according to Schefter.

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys—QUESTIONABLE

Lamb (ankle) will play against the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Lamb injured his ankle during practice Wednesday and was held out of practice Thursday.

Amari Cooper, Cowboys—QUESTIONABLE

Cooper (hamstring) will play at home against Denver, according to Pelissero. Cooper has played through injury all season but has yet to miss a game.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers—QUESTIONABLE

Samuel (calf) is expected to play against the Cardinals, according to Schefter. The team is uncertain how long Samuel will be able to go, though.

A.J. Brown, Titans—QUESTIONABLE

Brown (knee) missed practice on Friday but “should be fine today” against the Rams, according to Rapoport.

Robert Woods, Rams—QUESTIONABLE

Woods (foot) will play against the Titans, according to Schefter. Woods was limited in practice on Friday.

Calvin Ridley, Falcons—OUT

Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list following his announcement last week that he is stepping away from football for his mental wellbeing. He will miss a minimum of three weeks.

Sterling Shepard, Giants—OUT

Shepard (quad) will not play against the Raiders. He played Monday against the Chiefs but is unable to go after a short week. This will be his fourth missed game of the season.

Kenny Golladay, Giants—QUESTIONABLE

Golladay (knee) is expected to play against the Raiders, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Golladay has missed the Giants’ last three games.

DeVante Parker, Dolphins—OUT

Parker (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve after suffering a setback in practice, according to Rapoport. He will miss at least three weeks.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Bateman (groin) is expected to play against the Vikings, according to multiple reports.

A.J. Green, Cardinals—OUT

Green (COVID-19 list) will not be able to return in time for the team’s game against the 49ers.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns—QUESTIONABLE

Peoples-Jones (groin), who remains questionable, is expected to take over the starting receiver spot from Odell Beckham Jr., who was waived, according to Rapoport.

Tight Ends

Dawson Knox, Bills—OUT

Knox (hand) was ruled out against the Jaguars. He last played Week 6 against the Titans.

Blake Jarwin, Cowboys—OUT

Jarwin (hip) was placed on injured reserve. He will miss a minimum of three weeks.

Noah Fant, Broncos—OUT

Fant (COVID-19) was ruled out against the Cowboys. It will be the first game he misses this season.

Robert Tonyan, Packers—OUT

Tonyan (ACL) is out for the season after sustaining an ACL injury against the Cardinals last Thursday.

Jonnu Smith, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Smith (shoulder) was limited in practice this week and remains questionable heading into Sunday for New England’s game against the Panthers.

