Bye Week Blues: Week 10 Options

Welcome back, Tom Brady. Fantasy managers who had to endure the GOAT’s Week 9 bye can take solace in his return to action. But as we get closer to fantasy playoff time, Week 10 sees more key players out of action with a bye. Here’s what you need to know as you prepare for Week 10:

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

What you’re missing

Bears: The bye week may actually be more of a blessing for Allen Robinson owners. The Bears wideout has been one of the most disappointing fantasy performers of the year. Managers with Robinson on their roster have been compelled to start him most of the season for fear that the week they bench him is the week he finally breaks out. At least this week, you can bench him and know he won’t do anything. RB David Montgomery is just now getting back into action after being out with a knee injury, but it’s probably a good thing that he has another week to recover.

Bengals: Who’d have thought before the season that the Bengals’ bye week would be particularly tough for fantasy managers? Joe Burrow entered Week 9 with the ninth-most fantasy points among QBs. Joe Mixon was ninth in fantasy points for RBs. Even C.J. Uzomah is 10th among TEs. Of course, the biggest fantasy setback this week will be rookie Ja’Marr Chase, third in scoring among WRs.

Texans: Not much of a fantasy loss here, though some fantasy managers will miss WR Brandin Cooks. Superflex managers could be without Tyrod Taylor, although after a poor Week 9, the starting gig may return to Davis Mills.

Giants: It’s been the same old story for Saquon Barkley this season: injuries and more injuries. Fantasy managers who have been waiting for him to get back on the field at least have been used to life without him in the lineup. QB Daniel Jones hasn’t been as valuable a fantasy commodity as some thought he’d be earlier this season, so he probably won’t be missed. Rookie WR Kadarius Toney has shown flashes, so he may be missed.

Week 10 waiver options

Some fantasy squads might be deep enough to have a satisfactory fill-in on their bench when it comes to bye week replacements. If not, you’ll need a short-term waiver add—and it’s not about fighting for the hottest waiver wire candidates. You just want a stand-in who happens to have a favorable matchup in your week of need.

Here are some Week 10 options:

Quarterbacks

The Washington Football Team, whose pass defense has allowed the most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing quarterbacks, will likely get carved to pieces by Tom Brady and the Bucs. That could lead to Washington QB Taylor Heinicke putting up big numbers as he chases points. And remember: Heinicke passed for 306 yards, threw one TD and ran for another in last year’s playoff loss to Tampa Bay. … The Colts have allowed the seventh-most FPPG to QBs. If they get caught looking ahead to a Week 11 showdown with the Bills, rookie QB Trevor Lawrence could find success in Week 10. … Jacoby Brissett has had a couple of respectable outings in his four starts this season. The Dolphins don’t have an easy matchup against the Ravens, but they might catch a break with Baltimore having to hit the road for a Thursday night game following an overtime win in Week 9.

Running backs

The Jets have allowed 130 points in the last three weeks, and now all they have to do is stop Buffalo’s top-ranked scoring offense, which will be a little ornery after a poor outing against Jacksonville. The Jets allow the most FPPG to running backs, so there should be plenty of opportunities in this game for both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. … The Broncos host Philadelphia, which allows the second-most FPPG to RBs. If rookie RB Javonte Williams is available, grab him. … Seattle comes off its bye with a trip to Green Bay. The Seahawks’ run defense has been shaky, so don’t be surprised to see A.J. Dillon share some backfield action with Aaron Jones and be productive.

Wide receivers

The Saints’ passing game is nothing to write home about, but their Week 10 opponent, the Titans, allows the most FPPG to wide receivers. That could be good news for Marquez Calloway. … With the Bills expected to score a boatload of points against the Jets, Cole Beasley should get in on the action. ... Assuming the Buccaneers put up big numbers against Washington, it could be worth a flier on Tyler Johnson.

Tight ends

Darren Waller hasn’t done much lately for the Raiders. With Las Vegas hosting the Chiefs, who allow the second-most FPPG to tight ends, it might be worth a flier on the Raiders’ second TE, Foster Moreau. … The Vikings’ Tyler Conklin has seen more action of late, and he’s got a good matchup against the Chargers, who allow the third-most FPPG to tight ends. … The Colts’ Mo Alie-Cox could be a factor Sunday against the Jaguars, who have allowed the eighth-most FPPG to TEs.

