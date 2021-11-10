Week 10 Rankings & Stat Projections

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Week 10 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Diontae Johnson climbs to the No. 2 spot thanks to a prime matchup against the Lions.
Author:

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 10 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV/EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: November 10, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

More Fantasy Coverage:

Week 10 Dynasty Stock Watch
Week 10 IDP Waiver Wire
Bye Week Blues: Week 10 Options

