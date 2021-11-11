Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Fantasy Impact: Cam Newton Reunited With Carolina Panthers

Former MVP will reportedly start for the Panthers Sunday against the Cardinals.
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has agreed to return to the Panthers, according to multiple reports. Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold is out for several weeks with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve. P.J. Walker was named the starter in the interim, but Newton’s return to the Panthers could change that.

Newton played 15 games for the Patriots last season after leaving the team that drafted him first overall in 2011. He threw for 2,657 yards and completed 65.8% of his passes and New England missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Newton threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (8), though he did account for 12 rushing touchdowns, the second-highest mark of his career.

Newton was released by the Patriots before the season began and now finds himself with a chance to lead the 4-5 Panthers, whom he took to the Super Bowl in 2015.

What is the fantasy impact? Newton’s signing provides an immediate boost to Carolina’s pass catchers, namely running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2018, Newton’s last full season in Carolina, McCaffrey topped 100 receptions and nearly broke 2,000 scrimmage yards. McCaffrey topped 100 scrimmage yards on Sunday against the Patriots in his return from injured reserve.

The Panthers receivers—D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson—also stand to gain. Moore caught passes from Newton in 2018 as a rookie and has dealt with a revolving door at quarterback since. He began the season strong with Darnold under center but was unable to sustain that level of play as the quarterback play suffered. Anderson, one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy, could salvage his season with a second half turnaround if he and Newton establish any kind of rapport.

The biggest winners of this news are McCaffrey and Moore. Anderson could benefit as well, though it’s too early to say. And, of course, we should keep an eye on Newton himself. He has a propensity for the end zone and had a few blowup games in New England last season.

