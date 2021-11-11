Week 10 Rankings: Team Defenses

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Week 10 Start 'Em, Start 'Em
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

The Cardinals defense is proving there's more to this team than a great offense.
Welcome to Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 10 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

  1. Bills, BUF (at NYJ)
  2. Cardinals, ARI (vs. CAR)
  3. Buccaneers, TB (at WAS)
  4. Colts, IND (vs. JAC)
  5. Steelers, PIT (vs. DET)
  6. Ravens, BAL (at MIA)
  7. Rams, LAR (at SF)
  8. Cowboys, DAL (vs. ATL)
  9. Patriots, NE (vs. CLE)
  10. Titans, TEN (vs. NO)
  11. Broncos, DEN (vs. PHI)
  12. Browns, CLE (at NE)
  13. Saints, NO (at TEN)
  14. Eagles, PHI (at DEN)
  15. Raiders, LV (vs. KC)
  16. Packers, GB (vs. SEA)
  17. Chargers, LAC (vs. MIN)
  18. Panthers, CAR (at ARI)
  19. Chiefs, KC (at LV)
  20. Vikings, MIN (at LAC)
  21. Dolphins, MIA (vs. BAL)
  22. Seahawks, SEA (at GB)
  23. Falcons, ATL (at DAL)
  24. Lions, DET (at PIT)
  25. 49ers, SF (vs. LAR)
  26. Football Team, WAS (vs. TB)
  27. Jaguars, JAC (at IND)
  28. Jets, NYJ (vs. BUF)

